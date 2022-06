Statkraft supplies Omya Hustadmarmor AS with certified green electricity from local hydropower stations

tatkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, and Omya Hustadmarmor AS have signed an amendment to an existing power purchase agreement (PPA). During the eight years from January 2022 until December 2029, Statkraft will supply a total volume of around 1 TWh of certified green electricity to the marble processing plant at Elnesvågen, Norway.

The green electricity will be generated from Gråsjø and Osbu hydropower stations, located in the municipalities of Surnadal and Sunndal. By upgrading the existing PPA to a green PPA, Omya is following up on its sustainability goals of increasing environmental responsibility, in line with GHG Scope II reporting, and procuring more of their electricity needs from renewable sources.

“We are experiencing an increasing demand among industries for certified supply contracts, as well as a desire to utilize local power resources. With these certificates, Omya Hustadmarmor in Elnesvågen can document that their electricity consumption at the plant is both green and local, says Frode Berntsen, Head of Industry Nordics & Baltics at Statkraft.

”Omya continues our efforts to further optimize our production processes and increasingly focus on reducing our carbon footprint particularly in relation to energy use. This contract is one important step on the way to support that journey with local, green energy for Omya Hustadmarmor”, says Omya’s Head of Group Energy, Roland Locher and Director Operations Northern Europe, Espen Lillebrygfjeld.

Omya Hustadmarmor is a member of the Omya group, manufacturing white pigments to the European paper and board industry. Omya is a leading supplier of industrial minerals and specialty chemicals with a global presence of more than 175 locations worldwide.