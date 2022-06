ACP hosts Energy Storage Policy Forum ahead of first-ever Clean Power on Capitol Hill event

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) will host the Energy Storage Policy Forum on Wednesday June 22nd in Washington DC. Senior administration officials, congressional leaders, and other policymakers will join industry leaders for a deep dive on energy storage policy, from state regulations and legislation to federal infrastructure investment and electricity market rule changes impacting the market growth of energy storage.?Now in its 8th year, the annual event takes place ahead of ACP’s first-ever Clean Power on Capitol Hill event, the biggest advocacy day for stakeholders in the clean power industry.

Notable speakers at the Energy Storage Policy Forum include:

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Elliot Mainzer – President and Chief Executive Officer, California ISO

Katherine L. Peretick – Commissioner, Michigan Public Service Commission

Jigar Shah – Director, Loan Program Office, Department of Energy

Additional speakers and event agenda can be found on the ACP website.

“Energy storage is driving growth in the clean power sector and is an increasingly integral part of electric supply and infrastructure,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “This event is a must-attend for any investor or stakeholder in the industry to hear directly from key policymakers and regulators in the nation’s capital on the latest policy developments affecting energy storage market growth.”

WHAT: Energy Storage Policy Forum 2022, sponsored by the American Clean Power Association

WHEN: June 22, 2022

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Full Agenda HERE

WHERE: Convene

600 14th Street, 4th Floor

Washington, DC

RSVP: Media wishing to attend this event can email Jason Ryan at jryan@cleanpower.org