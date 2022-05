Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021 to be released at CLEANPOWER 2022 conference

The American Clean Power Association announced today that its Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021 will be released at CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s preeminent renewable energy conference. CLEANPOWER will again bring together the industry’s thought leaders and decision makers to discuss and showcase the most important issues facing the energy industry today. With a focus on “Building the Clean Energy Economy,” the conference will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.

Press Conference: Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021

Tuesday May 17, 2022 | 9:00am CDT | Knowledge is Power Stage at CLEANPOWER

Hosted by American Clean Power CEO Heather Zichal, join us on Tuesday May 17 as we break down the data from ACP’s Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021, to be released to ACP members that morning. The clean power industry installed over 28 GW of clean energy in 2021, making it a record year and surpassing a milestone for 200 GW of operating clean power capacity, but the industry faces serious headwinds looking forward.

Join representatives of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, the top purchaser of operating clean power in the country, and Avangrid, the third-largest owner of operating clean power capacity, to learn about the industry’s progress directly from the biggest developers and owners in the utility-scale sector, along with new industry insights found in the report from ACP’s VP of Research and Analytics, John Hensley.

Moderator: Heather Zichal, CEO, American Clean Power Association

Alicia Knapp, CEO, BHE Renewables

Jose Antonio Miranda, President & CEO Onshore, Avangrid Renewables

John Hensley, Vice President Research & Analytics, American Clean Power Association

CLEANPOWER 2022 will also host the Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.

