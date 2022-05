Additional panel speakers announced for CLEANPOWER 2022

The American Clean Power Association has announced additional panels at CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s preeminent renewable energy conference. CLEANPOWER will again bring together the industry’s thought leaders and decision makers to discuss and showcase the most important issues facing the energy industry today. With a focus on “Building the Clean Energy Economy,” the conference will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.

NEW PANEL: Ensuring Clean Power Resilience

With increasing severe weather, growing reliance on electricity for essential services, and recent high-profile cases of grid fragility, resilience is a more important topic than ever. Yet, resilience solutions have not risen to the level of need and the business model has yet to scale. Learn about challenges and opportunities for storage and other solutions to the resilience needs of customers, the distribution system, and bulk power systems.

Moderator: Jacquie DeRosa, Vice President Battery Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco

Roger Lueken, Director of Commercial Innovation, Fluence

Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer, Eos Energy Storage

Reem Bashatly, Senior Energy Consultant, DNV

Hans Jacob, Regulated Energy Storage and Microgrid Development, Duke Energy

CLEANPOWER 2022 will host the Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.

