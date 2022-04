Eni takes stake in Spanish floating wind technology developer

Italian major’s Plenitude business invests in EnerOcean whose novel dual-turbine concept has come through prototype tests at sea.

Eni’s integrated renewables business Plenitude has struck a deal to invest in a Spanish company to further develop and commercialise a floating wind technology a prototype of which has successfully come through sea trials.

The move is structured as a long-term partnership and aims to help Eni achieve its goal of having a renewable generating capacity of 15 gigawatts by 2030.

Malaga-based EnerOcean’s concept is called W2Power technology and comprises two wind turbines mounted on the frame of the same floater, which always face the prevailing wind.

According to Plenitude — which is due to be listed this year — this design “yields one of the highest power-to-weight ratios and the lowest levelised cost of energy of any floating wind power technology.”

This concept integrates patented features and key proprietary technology elements and has completed testing at open sea of a prototype in Spanish waters.

Plenitude said this milestone makes the concept “the first multi-turbine solution in the world to reach this level of maturity”.