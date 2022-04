Nordex achieves orders for 1.2 GW of wind power in the first quarter of 2022

Nordex recorded an order intake for 229 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1,165 MW in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1/2021: 1,247 MW). The share of the efficient and high-margin Delta4000 series rose to 91 percent (Q1/2021: 73 percent).

The Nordex Group received orders from ten European countries. Overall, the European region accounted for 89 percent of the total order intake. The largest single European markets were Finland, Germany and Croatia. The Latin American region represented eleven percent.

“Order intake for the first quarter was over 90 percent again powered by turbines from the successful Delta4000 series. Especially the N163/5.X has contributed to this development and points to the high level of customer confidence that this type of turbine is ideally suited to the requirements of various global markets”, says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex. Group.

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.