Local MPs visit RWE Grimsby Hub to hear about RWE offshore wind investment plans

Local MPs Lia Nici and Martin Vickers last week visited RWE’s offshore wind operations base in Grimsby to hear about the company’s plans for further investment in the local facility.

RWE is #2 in the world for offshore wind and is driving the development of one of the largest offshore wind pipelines in the UK; its existing Operations and Maintenance base, located at Grimsby’s Royal Docks site, already operates the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm.

Last year RWE announced an expansion of the site to create the ‘Grimsby Hub’, a state-of-the-art facility, supporting both existing and future RWE operated projects, including the company’s 1,400-megawatt Sofia offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea, and which has already started onshore construction.

This expanded facility has the potential to create around 60 new, local jobs plus indirect jobs required in support of the facilities. The Hub will enable RWE to strengthen its relationship with the region’s businesses and local communities, by committing to a longer-term presence in the area.

Whilst touring the site, the MPs met and spoke with the workforce, as well as local apprentices from the area who are training to become RWE offshore wind technicians. The MPs also had the opportunity to step onboard the Service Operations Vessel during its stopover at the dock for crew changeover. The vessel spends two-week periods at sea where the crew, who live on the vessel during this time, work on constructing and maintaining the offshore wind farms.

Speaking after the visit, Grimsby MP Lia Nici said “It was fantastic to meet the employees working at RWE’s Triton Knoll base, as well as the local apprentices who are learning skills that will help them build successful careers in the UK’s growing green energy sector. I look forward to the additional jobs and investment in Grimsby, which RWE’s future investment will bring.”

Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers commented “Offshore wind expansion is a local and national success story, and it was encouraging to hear about RWE’s further investment in the local offshore energy sector, which will lead to new employment and economic opportunities for local people and businesses.”

Tom Glover, RWE’s UK Country Chair, who welcomed the MPs to the site together with the site management team, stated: “Through RWE’s investment in the Royal Docks site, we aim to create a centre of knowledge and expertise that guarantees our presence in the region for the long term, and which we will create more opportunities for local jobs, skills training and longer-term relationships with nearby suppliers.”