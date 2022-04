Eolus Vind submits applications for developing offshore wind power in Poland

Eolus has submitted applications for developing three wind farms in the Baltic Sea, north of Poland. A total of 11 sea areas will be allocated to companies that want to develop projects within the framework of the second phase of offshore wind power projects in Poland.

In Poland, intensive efforts are underway to increase the share of renewable energy and reduce the dependence of fossil energy sources, mainly coal power. In 2021, Eolus established its own organization in Poland and will have an emphasis on large-scale solar power, but there is also potential for more wind power. Poland is in tenth place in Europe’s wind power league, but so far there is no offshore wind power.

The actors who are given the opportunity to build wind power projects in the areas designated by the Polish state are decided in a competitive process. Eolus initially participates in three of the processes involving 1,000 + 1,200 + 1,060 MW. The current projects are intended to be ready for construction in 2029 and completed by 2031.