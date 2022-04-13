Capital Energy develops the Los Corrales wind farm with 85 MW

The company signs an agreement with the Ujué City Council linked to the commissioning of the Los Corrales wind farm, which will have a capacity of 85 MW

The company and the council will promote actions tailored to the needs of Ujué and that will be framed within specific lines of action, such as the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and socio-labour integration of disadvantaged groups

The Territories Project combines Capital Energy’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the regions, relying on local talent and strengthening its social, industrial and business fabric

Ujué (Navarra), April 13, 2022.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, has once again confirmed its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Navarra, a relevant community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

The company has signed with the Ujué City Council the second collaboration agreement linked to its Territories Project in the region -the tenth in Spain-, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

With this new agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, during the construction of the Los Corrales wind farm, different actions agreed upon by both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the municipality. These will be framed in specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

In fact, some beneficial initiatives for the inhabitants of Ujué are already being considered, such as the protection of the archaeological excavation carried out in the surroundings of the Castillazo, the creation of a public vacation space that provides services to residents and tourists, the closure of the municipal pediment so that said infrastructure can host public events or the rehabilitation of the municipal toy library.

The collaboration between the council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable installation, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, both the city council and the company reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Ujué, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement in the quality of life of its inhabitants and the environment.

The mayor of Ujué, Rubén Sánchez Remón, has stated that “both the construction of Los Corrales and this agreement represent a relevant boost to the social and economic development of the town, as they will expand the offer of services to the residents and contribute to reducing the impact that means depopulation. In fact, Ujué has been one of the Navarran towns most affected by this issue, since it has lost nearly 90% of its inhabitants in the last 60 years”. “The start-up of renewable facilities like this is also fundamental so that from rural areas we can join the decarbonisation of the economy and the energy mix and the fight against climate change”, he added.

Los Corrales will have an approximate capacity of 85 megawatts (MW) and will be able to generate around 300,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity each year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 110,000 Navarran households. It will also prevent the emission into the atmosphere of some 110,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The construction of this wind farm and its evacuation infrastructure, which will be located in the municipalities of Ujué, Olite and Pitillas, will mobilize an investment of more than 100 million euros and will involve the creation of almost 450 jobs during the periods tip of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will provide permanent employment to some 13 professionals in the area and will also contribute to generating approximately 10 indirect jobs.