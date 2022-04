The preparations of the 20th World Wind Energy Conference scheduled for 28-30 June 2022 in Rimini are progressing well and rapidly. The main theme of WWEC2022 is how a renewable energy world can be achieved by collaborating across sectors, across countries, within and across societies.

In light of current events, WWEA, ANEV and Adria Congrex decided to amend the theme of the conference in order to highlight the potential of wind energy and of renewables in general to contribute to a peaceful world. Renewable energies, by nature, support mutual collaboration and help to avoid one-sided dependencies.

This theme of peaceful collaboration will be highlighted in the plenaries as well as in the parallel sessions as it underlines the importance of modern societies to act in a cooperative manner, for the mutual and common benefit.

The programme structure of WWEC2022 has been published: https://wwec2022.org/program/

WWEC2022 will span over three days, starting with a high-calibre morning plenary session each day: the high-level opening ceremony, a panel on the synergies of renewables working together and a panel with industry leaders about what the industry needs to switch the energy supply entirely to renewables.

Parallel sessions will present overviews of leading wind power markets, discuss latest developments in offshore wind as well as in small and medium wind, green hydrogen, storage options and digital energy economy, community energy and community engagement and latest technology advancements.

The first confirmed WWEC2022 sponsors include idnamic, DNV and Leitwind

WWEC2022 is co-hosted by WWEA and ANEV in collaboration with Adria Congrex and supported by Key Energy/Italian Exhibition Group.