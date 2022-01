The Nordex Group is thrilled and proud: Nordex wins the gold medal for the N163/5.X as “Turbine of the Year” in the category of onshore turbines with 4.7 MW+ rating published by Windpower Monthly.

For ten years now, Windpower Monthly has been publishing the “Turbines of the Year” award at the turn of the year. In the wind business it is a much-respected ranking of a range of turbines, which are chosen against a set of comprehensive criteria.

This year, our N163/5.X won the gold medal as “Turbine of the Year” in the category of onshore turbines with 4.7 MW + rating.

Since the first publication of the “Turbines of the Year”, Nordex has already been awarded three gold medals in the past:



In 2013 in the category of 2.1-3.5 MW onshore turbines for the N117/2400

In 2014, in the category of 3 MW+ onshore turbines for the N131/3000

In 2018, in the category of 4MW+ onshore turbines for the N149/4.0-4.5

This fourth gold medal now for the N163/5.X is the second gold medal, which goes to a turbine from the Delta4000 series. https://www.windpowermonthly.com/article/1737188/turbines-year-2021-onshore-turbines-47mw-plus