Neoenergia starts assembly of wind turbines of its largest wind farm in Brazil

With 12 wind farms located in the Northeast region, the project will have an installed capacity of 567 MW, 96% for the free market.?

Installation of the first wind turbines of the Oitis Neoenergia Wind Farm,the company’s largest in Brazil, are still at an accelerated pace.

Neoenergia continues to advance in the installation of the Oitis Neoenergia Wind Farm, located between Piauí and Bahia. The company has just started the assembly of the first wind turbines that will produce clean energy in the 12 parks of the project, which will be the largest of the company in the country, with an installed capacity of 566.5 MW, enough to supply a city with 2.7 million inhabitants. In all, there will be 103 turbines, of the GE 158 model, of unit power of 5.5 MW, one of the most modern and efficient in the global market.

At 125 meters high, the equivalent of a 40-story building, the wind turbines will be assembled in two stages. This work lasts, on average, six days and involves about 30 professionals. The turbine components, such as shovels and naceles (part that houses the power generator), began to be delivered in December after a complex logistical challenge. The blades were manufactured in China and taken by ship to the Port of Suape (PE), from where they followed in trailers to the construction site, a process that takes approximately 60 days and needs to be repeated 19 times.

“We are under a rapid pace of work to start generating clean energy at the Oitis Neoenergia Wind Farm, a strategic project for the expansion of Neoenergia’s renewables portfolio, which will reach 1.6 GW in its wind asset portfolio this year. With the construction of the parks, we are also able to stimulate the region’s economy, with the generation of jobs and income and the realization of social and environmentalactions”, says William Rodney, Manager of Renewable Projects at Neoenergia.

The works began in November 2020, with three months in advance of the business plan. In December 2021, just over a year later, all 103 wind turbine foundations were completed. The construction of the Oitis substation – which received its three transformers, with a capacity of 230 MVA in each – and the 70-kilometer-long transmission line, both with a voltage of 500 kV, are also advancing. The two developments will connect the parks to the Queimada Nova II (PI) substation, connection point to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

In addition, civil works include the opening of 35 kilometers of road to access the wind complex, which also represent a permanent benefit for the local population. The residents of the region benefit from other social and environmental actions, such as the realization of training courses. The construction of the parks has already generated about 1,500 jobs, 40% of which are local labor.

The construction of the Oitis Neoenergia Wind Farm is aligned with Neoenergia’s positioning strategy in the liberalization of the Brazilian energy market. Of the total installed capacity of the parks, 96% will be aswes for the Free Contracting Environment (FTA). ??