ACP Statement on Maryland Offshore Wind Energy Procurement

The American Clean Power Association issued the following statement after Maryland’s Public Service Commission announced awards for power purchase agreements for two offshore wind projects:

“ACP applauds the announcements from Maryland today awarding power purchase agreements to offshore wind projects for U.S. Wind Inc. and Skipjack Wind LLC. The states will continue to be the main drivers of offshore wind procurement in the coming years as they seek to meet the important climate and emission reduction targets they have set for themselves. Together, these procurement targets will help meet the Biden administration’s ambitious but achievable goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The offshore wind industry is poised for significant growth in the U.S. and harnessing America’s offshore wind resources will create tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs, revitalize coastal communities, and deliver vast amounts of reliable clean energy to our biggest population centers.” – Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President of Offshore Wind.

ACP Statement on Massachusetts’ Offshore Wind Energy Procurement

The American Clean Power Association issued the following statement after the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced awards for power purchase agreements for two major offshore wind projects:

“ACP applauds the announcements from Massachusetts today awarding power purchase agreements to Commonwealth Wind and the Mayflower Wind offshore wind projects. The states will continue to be the main drivers of offshore wind procurement in the coming years as they seek to meet the important climate and emission reduction targets they have set for themselves. Together, these procurement targets will help meet the Biden administration’s ambitious but achievable goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The offshore wind industry is poised for significant growth in the US and harnessing America’s offshore wind resources will create tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs, revitalize coastal communities, and deliver vast amounts of reliable clean energy to our biggest population centers.” – Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President of Offshore Wind.