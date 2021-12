RWE to expand team and step up expansion of renewables

Not only is RWE stepping up the expansion of renewables, but it is also expanding recruitment: The company is advertising around 200 new jobs for developing wind and solar farms. Professionals envisaging a career in the future of energy supply should check out www.rwe.com/jobs-mit-rueckenwind. “Our billions of euros of investments create plenty of opportunities for qualified employees,” says Katja Wünschel, adding “Our ‘Tailwind for Germany’ campaign stands for expansion and speed. We are planning ambitious growth for electricity from wind and sun, with regional project development and increased local presence. We have a clear ambition: We will contribute to making the energy transition a success”.

Growing fleet

The company is currently adding five wind turbines with an installed capacity of 29 MW to its existing 16-turbine Bartelsdorf wind farm in the district of Rotenburg (Wümme) in Lower Saxony. Two of the new turbines will be handed over to a local citizens’ cooperative, three turbines with an installed capacity of 17 MW will be operated by RWE. This is further proof of the good partnership the company has with the local community. Construction is to start in summer 2022. In addition construction will start on the Evendorf wind farm (12 MW), district of Harburg in Lower Saxony, in the new year. Once completed, the two wind parks will be able to provide over 19,000 households with green energy.

Expanding local presence

RWE is opening seven offices for developing projects in the areas of onshore wind and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems. The new offices are to be located in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Mainz, in the Heilbronn/Stuttgart and in the Augsburg/Munich metropolitan areas as well as in Leipzig and Rostock.

RWE has more than 20 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating renewable energy plants. In its home market of Germany the company operates onshore wind farms with an installed capacity of more than 580 MW. The Bedburg A 44n (29 MW) wind farm and the Krusemark-Ellingen (27 MW) repowering project are currently under construction. In addition, RWE is implementing three new photovoltaic-storage projects in the Rhenish mining district. Both the combination of solar panels and battery storage acting as a buffer between generation from solar power and supply to the grid as well as the location of the new plants are innovative: They are being constructed on the sites of the Inden and Garzweiler opencast mines. The hybrid system in Inden will be the first of its kind by RWE in Europe and will produce green electricity from the summer of 2022 onwards. The Garzweiler and Jackerath projects on the site of the Garzweiler opencast mine are to start operation from 2023.

“RWE sees particularly strong potential for growth in Germany. We thus want to step up the pace here and invest up to €15 billion gross in our green core business by 2030. We will very soon open seven new offices in different parts of Germany to develop the very regional onshore wind and solar business. And we will recruit around 200 new employees in the short term, who will work exclusively on local project development. In the area of renewables, every project that is possible is to be implemented in Germany, our home market.”

Katja Wünschel, COO Wind Onshore & Photovoltaic Europe