Nordex receives an order for 300 MW of wind energy in the US.

67 N155 / 4.X wind turbines of the Delta4000 series for the El Sauz wind farm.

Nordex has secured an order totaling approximately 300 MW for a wind project in the US The Nordex Group will supply 67 N155 / 4.X wind turbines for the El Sauz wind farm located in Texas. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for a period of 5 years.

The El Sauz wind farm will be built in South Texas near Raymondville. The project has been developed by Apex Clean Energy and will be owned by JERA Americas, the US subsidiary of world energy leader JERA Co, Inc. (JERA), the supplier of 30% of electricity in Japan. JERA was created as a comprehensive alliance of Tokyo Electric Power Group and Chubu Electric Power Group.

The turbines will be installed in summer 2022 and supplied in a 4.5 MW mode of operation.

“We seek to accelerate the transformation of our energy supply to more sustainable forms of energy and this project marks the beginning of what we plan to be a substantial and growing commitment to renewables in this state and across the country,” said Steven Winn. . CEO of JERA Americas.

“We are delighted to be working with JERA Americas in El Sauz. We look forward to a successful collaboration on this project and we are particularly pleased that JERA has opted for our technology in its first project in the US market, ”said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

A Tokyo-based JERA subsidiary, JERA Americas is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible way. JERA, which stands for Japanese Energy for a New Era, has been working to eliminate CO2 emissions from its domestic and foreign businesses by 2050 and is contributing to the development of a sustainable society.

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: accelerating the shift to clean energy. By creating, building and operating utility-scale solar, wind and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier in North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 300 professionals uses a data-centric approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking clients.

