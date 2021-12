Acciona signs agreement to supply clean energy to a 3GW green hydrogen plant in Queensland

ACCIONA Energía has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Stanwell Corporation, a Queensland Government Owned Corporation, for future energy supply via a direct connection between ACCIONA Energía’s Aldoga photovoltaic plant and the Stanwell-led CQ-H2 consortium’s proposed large-scale green hydrogen electrolysis facility.

A consortium led by Stanwell Corporation -which also includes Japanese companies Iwatani Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kansai Electric Power and Marubeni Corporation, and the Australian group APT Management Services (APA)- is implementing a feasibility study of the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project (CQH2).

The CQ-H2 project is a proposed staged 3,000MW electrolysis complex to support the decarbonisation of central Queensland industry and export some of its output. The plant aims to produce about 100 tons per day of hydrogen by 2026 scaling up to 900 tons per day of hydrogen by 2031.

ACCIONA Energía has achieved a major milestone in the development of the Aldoga PV plant following the agreement reached with the Queensland Government for the land needed to install up to 600MWp solar PV facility on the Central Queensland coast.

PIONEERS IN EUROPE

ACCIONA Energía is present in other projects linked to the development of green hydrogen. The group will start up the first industrial-scale green hydrogen generation plant in Spain before the end of 2021, with a production of more than 300 tons per year, on the island of Majorca, together with Enagás, Cemex and IDAE. The plant is the core of the Green Hysland project, an innovation project to promote a green hydrogen ecosystem in Mallorca that will serve as an example for other islands, co-funded by the European Commission’s Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).

The Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca industrial project would see the hydrogen utilised through multiple applications around the island, such as fueling buses and rental cars powered by fuel cells via a hydrogen filling station to be built for this purpose, generating heat and power for commercial and public buildings, and as an ancillary energy source for ferries and port operations.

ACCIONA Energía also created a joint venture with US group Plug Power, named AccionaPlug, to jointly explore opportunities in the green hydrogen market in Spain and Portugal. AccionaPlug combines Plug Power’s electrolysis technology and expertise in hydrogen for mobility with ACCIONA Energías’s track record in managing renewable technology projects around the world, with more than 11.2GW installed, and its position as the largest independent marketer of 100% renewable energy in Spain and Portugal.