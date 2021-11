RWE to build another onshore wind farm in Italy

Following its success in the Italian onshore auction, RWE is to build its 17th wind farm in Italy. The future 25.2-megawatt wind farm will be located in Sicily, where RWE already operates four wind farms. The Italian government has granted a bilateral contract for difference (CfD) for the onshore project Selinus.

RWE is constructing six Vestas wind turbines (type V136) with rated power of 4.2 megawatts (MW). Once they have been commissioned in the third quarter of 2022, they will generate enough green electricity to cover the annual needs of more than 22,000 Italian households. RWE is investing over €30 million in the project. Selinus is scheduled to start generating electricity on a commercial scale in the last quarter of 2022.

Strong presence in the Italian market for renewables

RWE, a world leader in renewables, operates in Italy with an integrated business model incorporating project development, construction and operation, as well as the marketing of wind farms. The company is drawing on its extensive experience to operate an onshore business there with a proportionate generating capacity of 456 MW.

Besides the Italian project, RWE is currently building onshore wind farms in the USA, the UK, France, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany.

“We consider Italy to be an important and attractive market. Italy is using bilateral contracts for difference to help accelerate the energy transition. This will enable the country to excel in the international competition for investments in renewables and it is growing in importance as an investment location. I would like to express my thanks to the team on the ground who did excellent work.”

Katja Wünschel, COO of Onshore and Photovoltaics for Europe and Asia-Pacific at RWE Renewables