RWE Renewables places an order with Nordex for 44 MW of wind power in France

Nordex has received an order from RWE Renewables to supply and install wind turbines totaling 44 MW in France. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for a period of five years.

For the first time, the Nordex Group will deliver Delta4000 series turbines to France: eleven N149 / 4.X will be installed at the “Nouvions” wind farm in the Aisne department. Construction work is due to begin in August 2022 and commissioning will take place in October.

“We are pleased to note that our long-time customer RWE has allowed us to complete the first order in France for Delta4000 series turbines. With almost 44 MW, Nouvions will also be one of the largest wind farms in the country with Nordex turbines ”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.