Elecnor builds the largest wind power project in Spain for 64.3 million

The new wind energy installation with more than 300 MW is located in four municipalities of Cuenca and will be the largest one built in a single phase.

Elecnor advances in the construction of a wind farm in Cuenca for 64.3 million euros. The Gecama project, which is located in the municipalities of Tébar, Cañada Juncosa, Atalaya de Cañavate and Honrubia, is promoted by the Israeli company Enlight Renewable Energy, specialized in the promotion and operation of solar and wind energy installations.

It is the largest single-phase wind project in Spain, since it will occupy an area of ??41 km2 and will have a network of roads close to 80 kilometers in length.

In energy terms, the Gecama Wind Farm will offer an installed power of more than 300 MW, being capable of generating about 1,000 GWh per year, energy equivalent to that needed by 280,000 homes for 12 months. Elecnor will be in charge of the construction of the Balance of Plant (BOP, for its acronym in English), carrying out all the civil, electrical and evacuation system works. The actions included in the contract include the 69 foundations for the turbines to be supplied by the European company Nordex.

In addition, Elecnor will be in charge of the construction of other auxiliary systems and developments, including 114 km of 30 Kv underground networks and 18 km of 132 Kv underground lines; three substations and a metering substation; as well as a 48 km 400 KV evacuation line to the substation that Red Eléctrica de España has in the municipality of Minglanilla. The works on this project are expected to end in mid-2022 and it is estimated that the works will generate up to 460 jobs simultaneously.

Elecnor has also recently been awarded the construction contract for an extension of this project, which involves the installation of 4 additional turbines, and whose works will be carried out in parallel with the construction of the first phase of the project. It is the first collaboration of the Elecnor Group with Enlight, a very active investment fund both in Spain and in the rest of Europe and North America.