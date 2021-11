Siemens Gamesa expands its multibrand service portfolio with new agreement to service Nordex platforms

Siemens Gamesa is taking over the service of 10 Nordex wind turbines of Zweite Bürgerwindpark Behrendorf GmbH und Co. KG in the north of Germany.

With this agreement, Siemens Gamesa will expand its service fleet to include Nordex Gamma and Nordex Delta platform turbines for the first time.

No matter the manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa’s service customers benefit from over 40 years of experience and the engineering DNA of five manufacturers.

Siemens Gamesa is taking over the servicing of Nordex Gamma and Nordex Delta platform turbines for the first time. The full maintenance contract with Behrendorf covers 11 years for eight turbines and 16 years for two turbines. In total, the output of the 10 turbines amounts to 26.5 MW. Siemens Gamesa will have full charge of the turbine control and SCADA system. With this agreement, the community wind parks in Behrendorf bundle the maintenance of their entire fleet with Siemens Gamesa. Six Senvion turbines in the neighboring Community Wind Park Behrendorf 3 are also already serviced by the Company.

“The one-stop service from a single source simplifies operational management for us. The handover of the wind park was uncomplicated. Siemens Gamesa convinced us with a very solution-oriented approach and very well-trained Service technicians. We now have a single point of contact for both wind parks, regardless of the turbine type and we are very much looking forward to intensify our good collaboration in the future,” says Gunnar Carstensen, one of the Managing Directors of both community wind parks in Behrendorf.

Paulina Hobbs, Service CEO of the Northern Europe & Middle East region, says, “Our customers benefit from over 40 years of experience and our engineering excellence. Our company DNA is made of the history of five manufacturers and enables us to offer our best-in-class service regardless of the turbine manufacturer. We are delighted about Bürgerwindpark Behrendorf’s decision to place the service and maintenance of its Nordex turbines in our hands and we very much look forward to a successful future together.”

Siemens Gamesa’s multibrand service fleet includes nine manufacturers and more than 12 GW of capacity worldwide.