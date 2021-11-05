GWEC and UN Sign Global Compact to Advance Offshore wind Energy

On Ocean Day at COP 26, the UN Global Compact launched a roadmap to advance offshore renewable energy using a climate-smart approach to ocean management, together with the offshore wind industry and the marine planning community.

In order to limit global warming to a 1.5° C increase in line with the Paris Agreement targets, a significant increase in renewable energy generation will be necessary, including offshore resources. Offshore wind is one of the most promising clean energy sources, but faces challenges slotting into an increasingly busy marine space which is suffering ecosystem and biodiversity pressures.

Leaders from the Global Wind Energy Council and IOC-UNESCO joined the UN Global Compact to voice their support for the roadmap and discuss ways to intensify collaboration between the industry, government authorities and the marine spatial planning community.

Marine Spatial Planning is a multi-sectoral, participatory process for planning and management of ocean and coastal zones. Importantly, it can reconcile the clean energy policies needed to meet net zero targets with the biodiversity agenda and other ocean users, including fisheries, shipping and coastal tourism. According to IOC-UNESCO, as of 2021, over forty-five countries worldwide are either implementing or approving marine spatial plans – moving away from sectoral management to an integrated process.

The UN Global Compact roadmap calls on MSP to be more ‘climate-smart’. Climate change will impact our oceans, but currently, only a few marine spatial plans integrate adaptation and mitigation to climate change into their objectives and planning frameworks. A climate-smart approach prioritizes space for climate-mitigation solutions like offshore renewable energy, as well as nature-based mitigation and adaptation solutions, such as marine protected areas (MPAs).

A climate-smart framework also addresses the socio-economic dimension. One offshore wind farm has the potential to create 10,000 full-time jobs over the 25-year project lifetime of a 500-MW offshore wind farm. Using planning tools, careful siting of new offshore energy developments in MSP could have a cascading positive effect on potentially less-developed coastal areas and disadvantaged communities – offering an opportunity for new decent green jobs as part of the energy transition. The roadmap calls for eight actions:

Recognize the importance of, and ensure implementation of, a climate-smart MSP process.

Unlock public and multilateral financing to support countries advancing climate-smart MSP

Improve knowledge and data-sharing on national and international levels

Consider socio-economic considerations in planning decisions

Strengthen the cross-border and transnational collaboration mechanisms on MSP and offshore renewable energy

Ensure a stakeholder process that uses a climate-smart approach to minimize conflicts and maximize synergies between ocean users

Strengthen the links between offshore renewable energy and biodiversity protection and restoration to maximize climate mitigation effects.

Explore synergistic multi-use combinations that can speed up the transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies

Sturla Henriksen, UN Global Compact Special Advisor, said: “The ocean hosts a wealth of climate solutions – but in order for these to be unleashed, better and science-based based planning will be utterly essential. We cannot solve one problem by causing another. It is essential that mitigation measures like offshore wind do not in turn damage biodiversity. A climate-smart MSP can give planners the framework to scale-up climate action while respecting marine habitats, providing ripple effects to local communities, leave room for climate innovation, and future-proof our planet’s largest ecosystem”

“The ocean delivers clean energy, inward investment, economic growth and sustainable jobs at enormous volumes, and as such will form a vital part of ensuring a just energy transition.” Ben Backwell, CEO, Global Wind Energy Council Tweet

Ben Backwell, CEO GWEC, said: “While the world is searching for solutions to the climate emergency, the ocean holds a magnitude of untapped emissions mitigation potential. Offshore wind energy will be vital to achieving large-scale, reliable and affordable renewable energy in all regions of the world. It delivers clean energy, inward investment, economic growth and sustainable jobs at enormous volumes, and as such will form a vital part of ensuring a just energy transition. Climate-smart marine spatial planning can guide the growth of offshore wind, unlocking the sector’s potential to decarbonise energy systems while ensuring the biodiversity of ocean and coastal zones can thrive. With this roadmap, the Global Wind Energy Council is looking forward to working with partners such as the UN Global Compact and IOC-UNESCO to support governments around the world in harnessing offshore wind to accelerate sustainable climate action.”

Julian Barbiere, Head for Marine Policy at IOC UNESCO said: “MSP offers a practical way to create and establish a more rational use of marine space and the interactions among its uses, to balance demands for development with the need to protect the environment, and to deliver social and economic outcomes in an open and planned way. IOC has been leading this paradigm change by providing technical support to nations since 2005. As more countries embark on MSP processes globally, mainstreaming climate change issues in national plans, creating incentives for climate smart solutions, and integrating the spatial demand for offshore renewable energies becomes a priority for the ocean to play its full role in climate change mitigation and adaptation.”

About the Ocean Stewardship Coalition:

The UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition convenes leading governments, companies, NGOs, academic institutions and UN partners, offering a vital forum for cross-sectoral collaboration to drive action and determine how the ocean, and ocean industries, can deliver on the Paris Agreement and all 17 of the Global Goals. The Coalition promotes a principles-based approach to sustainable ocean business grounded in the Sustainable Ocean Principles, broadening engagement in emerging markets, and Small Island Developing States (SIDs). As a UN Global Compact initiative, the Coalition seeks to bring the voice of the business community to UN processes, including the UN Ocean Conference and UN Climate Change Conference (COP).

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

With more than 13,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. One Global Compact uniting business for a better world.