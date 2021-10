Enercon surpasses 10 GW of installed wind energy capacity in Western Europe

ENERCON reached the important milestone of 10 GW of installed capacity in the Western Europe region. ‘We thank our customers who developed this 10 GW of wind energy capacity. We are grateful for their trust and we are looking forward to realising many more projects together!’, says Frederic Maenhaut, Regional Head Western Europe. ‘Congratulations also to the entire team for their dedication and energy – this is a major achievement!’

ENERCON started its international activities in the Western Europe region back in 1992 and has seen continuous growth since then. The region consists of six countries – United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. There are outstanding ENERCON wind farms in the region and a lot of firsts and references for the industry. In addition, over 70 Service stations are located across the region enabling high availability of the WECs in operation.

The regional team has experience in a variety of projects: small and large wind farms, repowering, prototypes, nearshore, decentralised power plants, industrial and harbour zones, etc. The strong technology capability is proven in the different ENERCON platforms installed: EP1, EP2, EP3 and EP5. Today, 5,000 ENERCON wind turbines produce more than 20 TWh of clean energy (as of 2020) across Western Europe.

The new regional organisation at ENERCON grants more autonomy and responsibility in the core processes of Sales & After Sales, Project Management and Service, taking end-to-end accountability for the whole process chain in relation to our customer projects. With a market share of 21 % as a solid basis, ENERCON is determined to push forward the energy transition even further.