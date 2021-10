ACP Statement on Department of the Interior Secretary’s remarks on BOEM’s offshore wind energy leasing strategy at WINDPOWER 2021

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland spoke at ACP’s offshore WINDPOWER 2021 conference taking place in Boston:

“The American Clean Power Association and our member companies applaud Interior Secretary Haaland and BOEM’s announcement of a strategy to explore offshore wind lease areas by 2025 in the Central Atlantic, Gulf of Maine, New York Bight, the Gulf of Mexico, the Carolinas, California, and Oregon.

Harnessing America’s offshore wind resources will create tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs, revitalize coastal communities, and deliver vast amounts of reliable clean energy. The offshore wind industry looks forward to working to meet the administration’s ambitious but achievable goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 in order to achieve the administration’s goal to reach 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035.”