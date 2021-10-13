Celebrating Offshore Wind’s Forward Momentum In-Person, in Boston

This week, American Clean Power is in Boston for our Offshore WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition. As our organization’s first-in person conference, we all look forward to gathering together again to celebrate the forward movement for American offshore wind.

In March, the U.S. set a goal of generating 30 gigawatts of power from offshore wind by 2030. Since then, we’ve seen several positive industry developments. The final federal permitting step has been completed for the Vineyard Wind project, the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in U.S. waters, and this summer the Biden-Harris Administration took critical steps toward harvesting the winds off the West Coast, adding momentum to the administration’s goal of reaching 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

Momentum continues to build for this brand-new American industry, and offshore wind is set to take off as our country’s next clean energy resource, providing jobs and abundant economic benefits to communities while addressing the climate crisis.

ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER Conference has cultivated a dedicated and thriving global community of top developers and experts. As more steel goes in the water, this event will only continue to grow in value and scope.? From October 13-15, industry leaders, developers, experts, and exhibitors will showcase the offshore wind industry at this longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the United States.

Our Offshore WINDPOWER Conference Co-Chairs Siri Espedal Kindem, President of Equinor Wind US and Christy Guthman, GM Sales & Commercial, North America, Offshore Wind for GE Renewable Energy have put together a stellar event line up. Here’s what attendees can expect at Offshore WINDPOWER 2021:

Headline Speakers at Offshore WINDPOWER 2021 include:

Department of the?Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA)

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Amanda Lefton

Department of Energy Acting Assistant Secretary Kelly Speakes-Backman



We also have an all-star lineup of panels, which will include important discussions on topics like:

Achieving the Vision of 30 GW by 2030 with several of our offshore wind developer member company leaders

OSW Permitting Improvements

Planning and Operational Considerations for Integrating Offshore Wind

30 GW by 2030: A New Frontier of Grid Strategies

Building a Lasting Supply Chain

Current Financing Outlook

Environmental Justice and Offshore Wind

Building Workforce Partnerships

Port Infrastructure Development

Spurring Investments in Offshore Wind Vessels

Emerging Technologies for Offshore Wind Site Assessment, Characterization & Environment Monitoring

West Coast Market Developments



You can view the full agenda and conference details here.

In addition to our live program, there’s also 40+ on demand sessions available to view at your leisure. ACP’s matchmaking tool will match Offshore WINDPOWER attendees with the most relevant sessions, sponsor products, and solution providers as well as allow one-on-one business meetings to be scheduled to increase ROI on your conference experience. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to network with those in the industry during our opening reception, throughout numerous networking breaks and meals, as well as perusing the exhibition floor. We’ll have over 45 exhibitors showcasing their products and offerings.

Building America’s offshore wind project pipeline will bring enormous economic benefits to communities across America. Offshore wind will create a new American supply chain, tens of thousands of jobs across many industries, revitalize port communities, and stimulate investment into local economies across the country.?All these benefits and more will be on full display in Boston throughout the week. ACP extends a special thank you to all our 2021 event sponsors and partners. We hope to see you in Boston!

