American Clean Power Statement on Ways and Means Committee Action to Advance Clean Energy Legislation

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement on the House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Build Back Better Act.

“The House Ways and Means Committee markup of the clean energy tax provisions in the Build Back Better Act represents another critical step forward for the domestic clean energy economy. The provisions in this legislation will enable the continued rapid deployment of renewable energy projects along with energy storage and transmission upgrades to help our nation address the climate crisis and create good-paying clean energy jobs. We will continue working with Congress to ensure the current legislation accelerates, and does not hinder, clean energy deployment and ensure businesses can plan for the long-term helping our nation build for the future.”

