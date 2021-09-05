Vestas wins 101 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S. The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, further expanding the turbine variant’s footprint in North America.

The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. The customer and project are undisclosed.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 140 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

