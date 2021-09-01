Vestas wins 396 MW EnVentus order for wind project in Australia

In partnership with Tilt Renewables, which is now part of the leading Australian renewable energy generator Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR), Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. As the second project in Asia Pacific to feature the EnVentus platform, Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the project.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty. Rye Park Wind Farm will be Vestas’ second largest project in Australia, and the largest wind farm in New South Wales.

In addition to providing clean energy for the equivalent of approximately 215,000 homes annually, Rye Park Wind Farm will create around 250 jobs during the peak of its construction and up to 10 ongoing regional jobs during its operational life.

“As the largest provider of sustainable energy solutions, both globally and nationally, Vestas is particularly pleased that long standing customers like Tilt Renewables, and now PowAR, continue to choose our leading technology, technical and construction capability, and integrated power and service solutions. We look forward to continuing to champion their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia”, said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Vestas values our partnership with Tilt Renewables and PowAR as we build on our existing footprint of nearly 400 MW of wind energy in Australia”, said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “We look forward to providing the installation and long-term maintenance for Rye Park Wind Farm which once operational, will be the largest wind farm in New South Wales”.

“Once again, Tilt Renewables, now part of the PowAR group, is very pleased to partner with Vestas as OEM of choice and long-term maintenance provider for Rye Park Wind Farm”, said PowAR Chief Executive Officer Geoff Dutaillis.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the second quarter of 2023.