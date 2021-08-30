Capital Energy advances in the development of 504 MW of wind energy in Aragon

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition releases the Céfiro (192 MW), Paucali (114 MW), Arlo (102 MW) and Argestes (96 MW) wind power parks to public information. Its start-up and that of its associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, located in the provinces of Teruel, Zaragoza and Tarragona, will involve an investment of around 330 million euros. Céfiro, Paucali, Arlo and Argestes will be capable of producing more than 1.5 million MWh per year, enough to supply clean energy to about 630,000 Aragonese homes, and will avoid the emission into the atmosphere of almost 600,000 tons of CO2. Its construction will mean the creation of some 2,900 jobs and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of at least 4.3 million euros.
Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, has just taken a particularly relevant step for the development and promotion of renewable energies in Aragon.
The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has released public information on the authorization requests [1] of the Céfiro, Paucali, Arlo and Argestes wind farms, which will be located in the regions of Matarraña, Bajo Aragón and Lower Aragon-Caspe. With a combined total capacity of 504 megawatts (MW), these facilities will be capable of producing more than 1.5 million megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of about 630,000 Aragonese homes, and will avoid the emission annually into the atmosphere of almost 600,000 tons of CO2.
Its construction and that of its associated evacuation infrastructures, located in the provinces of Teruel, Zaragoza and Tarragona, will involve the investment of around 330 million euros and will lead to the creation of some 2,900 jobs during the peak periods of the works. Likewise, Capital Energy will provide permanent employment to about 100 professionals in the area in the operation and maintenance phase.
These facilities will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (BICE, IBI and IAE), as well as through leasing contracts, of at least 4.3 million euros. To this recurring amount is added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which would be around 10 million.
Argestes wind farm:
It would be located in the municipalities of La Fresneda, Fórnoles, La Portellada and Ráfales, in the province of Teruel. Its evacuation infrastructure will be located in the Teruel municipalities of La Fresneda, Valjunquera, Valdeltormo and Mazaleón. Its construction will involve an investment of around 60 million euros. It will have 16 wind turbines of 6 MW of unit power for a capacity of 96 MW and will be able to produce more than 290,400 MWh per year, enough to cover the electricity supply of almost 120,000 homes. Argestes will also avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of about 110,000 tons of CO2.
Arlo wind farm:
Arlo will involve an investment of almost 62 million euros and will be built in the municipalities of Maella, in the province of Zaragoza, and Valdealgorfa and Mazaleón, in the province of Teruel. These last two towns will also host their evacuation infrastructure. It will have an installed power of 102 MW, divided into 17 6 ??MW turbines, and will be capable of producing more than 295,600 MWh. It will be able to supply clean electricity to around 120,000 homes, avoiding the emission of around 110,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.
Paucali wind farm:
Paucali will have 19 6 MW wind turbines, which will combine an installed capacity of 114 MW and will be able to supply more than 332,200 MWh per year, enough to cover the energy demand of about 135,000 homes. This wind farm, which will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of around 130,000 tons of CO2 per year, will be located in Maella and its evacuation infrastructure, in that town in Zaragoza and Mazaleón. Its development will mobilize a total investment of more than 73 million euros.
Céfiro wind farm:
With an investment of 135 million euros, Céfiro will be located in the municipalities of Mazaleón, Valdeltormo, Valjunquera, La Fresneda and Fórnoles and will share evacuation infrastructure with the three aforementioned wind farms. This will be built in the municipalities of Mazaleón and Calaceite, in the province of Teruel; Maella, in the province of Zaragoza; and Casares, Batea, Villalba dels Arcs, La Pobla de Massaluca, La Fatarella and Ascó, in the province of Tarragona. Its 32 turbines of 6 MW of unit power will add a capacity of 192 MW and will be able to generate more than 597,100 MWh per year, which will supply clean electricity to almost 250,000 homes, also avoiding the annual emission into the atmosphere of about 235,000 tons of CO2.
Capital Energy wants to boost the socioeconomic growth of Aragon
Capital Energy develops 1,500 MW in Aragon, mainly wind power, spread over more than a dozen projects. With the commissioning of all this renewable capacity, which will involve a total investment of more than 1,100 million euros, the company will be able to cover the energy consumption of more than 1.7 million homes per year and avoid the emission into the atmosphere, also annually, of about 1.6 million tons of CO2.
Likewise, the complete development of this portfolio will allow Capital Energy to generate an important tractor effect in the community, since the construction of these facilities will lead to the creation of some 8,500 jobs and will entail a tax contribution of more than 26 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, the company will provide permanent and quality employment to more than 300 professionals in the region and its annual tax contribution will be above 8 million euros.
In recent months, the company has made progress in the processing of the Biota and Muno wind farms (in the Zaragoza region of Cinco Villas), Diana and Vientos del Sur (in the Campo de Borja region also Zaragoza) and Las Mareas I and II (in the Bajo Cinca region, belonging to the provinces of Huesca and Zaragoza). These projects add up to a total power of 580 MW.
Capital Energy, which has an office in Zaragoza with eight Aragonese employees and from which it addresses the growth of its clean energy project in the region, is also committed to the development of new storage technologies and green hydrogen. For this reason, at the end of November 2020, he joined the Board of Trustees of the Hydrogen Foundation of Aragón.
Around 35 GW of project portfolio in the Iberian Peninsula
In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that is around 35 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.7 GW already have the network access permissions granted.
Thanks to the launch of its trading company, in the last quarter of 2020, Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from promotion, where the company has a consolidated position given its trajectory of almost 20 years, until the construction, production, storage, operation and supply.
The objective of the company, which has more than 385 employees distributed throughout 15 offices in Spain and Portugal, is to bring to the final consumer the 100% renewable energy that it is already producing in its own facilities.