Capital Energy advances in the development of 504 MW of wind energy in Aragon

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition releases the Céfiro (192 MW), Paucali (114 MW), Arlo (102 MW) and Argestes (96 MW) wind power parks to public information. Its start-up and that of its associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, located in the provinces of Teruel, Zaragoza and Tarragona, will involve an investment of around 330 million euros. Céfiro, Paucali, Arlo and Argestes will be capable of producing more than 1.5 million MWh per year, enough to supply clean energy to about 630,000 Aragonese homes, and will avoid the emission into the atmosphere of almost 600,000 tons of CO2. Its construction will mean the creation of some 2,900 jobs and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of at least 4.3 million euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, has just taken a particularly relevant step for the development and promotion of renewable energies in Aragon.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has released public information on the authorization requests [1] of the Céfiro, Paucali, Arlo and Argestes wind farms, which will be located in the regions of Matarraña, Bajo Aragón and Lower Aragon-Caspe. With a combined total capacity of 504 megawatts (MW), these facilities will be capable of producing more than 1.5 million megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of about 630,000 Aragonese homes, and will avoid the emission annually into the atmosphere of almost 600,000 tons of CO2.

Its construction and that of its associated evacuation infrastructures, located in the provinces of Teruel, Zaragoza and Tarragona, will involve the investment of around 330 million euros and will lead to the creation of some 2,900 jobs during the peak periods of the works. Likewise, Capital Energy will provide permanent employment to about 100 professionals in the area in the operation and maintenance phase.

These facilities will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (BICE, IBI and IAE), as well as through leasing contracts, of at least 4.3 million euros. To this recurring amount is added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which would be around 10 million.

Argestes wind farm:

It would be located in the municipalities of La Fresneda, Fórnoles, La Portellada and Ráfales, in the province of Teruel. Its evacuation infrastructure will be located in the Teruel municipalities of La Fresneda, Valjunquera, Valdeltormo and Mazaleón. Its construction will involve an investment of around 60 million euros. It will have 16 wind turbines of 6 MW of unit power for a capacity of 96 MW and will be able to produce more than 290,400 MWh per year, enough to cover the electricity supply of almost 120,000 homes. Argestes will also avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of about 110,000 tons of CO2.

Arlo wind farm:

Arlo will involve an investment of almost 62 million euros and will be built in the municipalities of Maella, in the province of Zaragoza, and Valdealgorfa and Mazaleón, in the province of Teruel. These last two towns will also host their evacuation infrastructure. It will have an installed power of 102 MW, divided into 17 6 ??MW turbines, and will be capable of producing more than 295,600 MWh. It will be able to supply clean electricity to around 120,000 homes, avoiding the emission of around 110,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.