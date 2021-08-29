Iberdrola promotes wind power in the US

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the chairman and Chief Executive of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, says he believes an electricity grid powered entirely with renewable energy is possible through a combination of solar, wind, hydroelectricity and batteries.

Here are some of the highlights of the interview*:

“When we started 20 years ago, we received a lot of criticism from those investing in coal power plants and mines who said it was the only way to keep the lights on. […] Now coal power plants are closing […], gas power plants are in some cases only being used as backup and the lights are on and all the while electricity demand has been increasing”.

“The pressure on politicians to reduce carbon emissions has become greater”, especially after the lockdown due to the pandemic, when “people discovered there is another world without smoke, without pollution”.

“The message from the U. S. of the destination being renewables, with coal plant closures by 2035, is very positive”.

“It’s a great moment now because there appear to be less and less enemies. Some of them are becoming competitors or even partners on projects, I think that is great”.

* Under subscription only.