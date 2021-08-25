DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has updated the DNV-ST-0119 standard for floating wind turbine structures. The updated standard includes numerous technical improvements that allow the industry to further optimize floating wind turbine structures while maintaining a sufficient level of safety.

The main change is a completely revised section on floating stability. In addition, various clarifications and updates have been implemented throughout the standard. The improvements are based on industry feedback as well as DNV’s own gap analyses and experience from projects.

“With the need for decarbonization ever more urgent, floating wind has the potential to make a significant contribution. It could represent as much as 2% of global power supply by 2050, explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “Sharing of lessons learned in acknowledged industry standards, such as those from DNV, are crucial for establishing an efficient fabrication supply chain, increased affordability and scaling up of floating wind deployments.”

“Reducing costs and at the same time increasing confidence remain the key issues for floating wind, says Kimon Argyriadis, Director for Floating Wind Certification at DNV. “Experience shows that certification against an acknowledged and up-to-date industry standard, is the most trusted way to deliver stakeholder confidence. It indicates that risks have been understood and minimized, ensuring quality and reliability of emerging floating wind projects.”

DNV has taken a leading position on developing requirements for floating wind turbine structures. Inspired by the first full-scale turbine, Hywind Demo, DNV issued its first guideline in 2009. This was later developed into a full-fledged standard in collaboration with ten partners and issued in 2013. Building on experience from prototypes, research projects and the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland, a new update was issued in 2018. The latest version of the standard, DNV-ST-0119, concentrates on clarifying certain issues and making the floating stability requirements more suited for floating wind.

Both the service specification for certification of floating wind turbines, DNVGL-SE-0422 from 2018, which covers the development stages of floating wind concept towards farm deployment, and the 2020 published class rules, DNVGL-RU-OU-0512, refer to the standard for technical requirements.

The standard can be accessed here.