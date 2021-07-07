Nordex receives an order for 923 MW in Australia for Acciona’s MacIntyre wind farm

Firm order of 923 MW out of potential order for approx. 1 GW as revealed on June 14, 2021.

Of the potential 1 GW orders from Australia announced on June 14, 2021 via ad-hoc notification, the Nordex Group can confirm the order for the first “MacIntyre” project for 923 MW as a firm order. by July 2021. The subsidiary of its client Acciona Energía, Acciona Energía Australia Global PTY LTD, has ordered 162 Nordex N163 / 5.X wind turbines of the Delta4000 series.

The wind complex southwest of Warwick in the Australian state of Queensland consists of the “MacIntyre” project with a capacity of approx. 923 MW and the “Karara” wind farm with approx. 102.6 MW. The total production of both wind farms amounts to 1,026 MW, of which the Nordex Group has already received the turbine production order for “MacIntyre”.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the 5.7 MW mode of operation and will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters.

“This largest N163 / 5.X project to date demonstrates once again the global success of our Delta4000 series,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

In the past, the Nordex Group has already supplied turbines for the Mt Gellibrand (132 MW) and Mortlake South (157.5 MW) wind farms to Australia.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.