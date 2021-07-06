Naturgy at EolCan2 with 20 MW of wind energy

Naturgy thus demonstrates its commitment to the Canary Islands through this auction that seeks to advance in decarbonisation and in reducing energy dependence. The company, as an active agent in the energy transition, takes another step forward in its long-term commitment to clean technologies.

Naturgy once again reinforces its commitment to the energy transition and its long-term commitment to renewables by being the second largest winner of the recent power auctioned in the Canary Islands in the second bidding process for wind capacity endowed with ERDF funds (EolCan2) .

The company has been awarded power for the Camino de la Madera (9.2 MW) and Agüimes (10.75 MW) wind farms, both facilities located in Gran Canaria. These parks will begin construction throughout this year and will be put into operation throughout the next fiscal year.

Presence in the Canary Islands

Currently, the company has ten wind power facilities in operation in the Canary Islands, eight in Gran Canaria and two in Fuerteventura, which add up to a total installed power of 74.6 MW.

In addition to these ten installations, the company was awarded 44 MW of power in the recent SolCan photovoltaic auction.

Bet on the energy transition

Naturgy has been taking decisive steps for years to support the energy transition, moving towards a more sustainable energy mix. At the end of 2020, the company had 4.6 GW in clean technology operations and its strategy for the coming years is focused on continuing to grow in renewable energies. Naturgy plans to invest a minimum of 1,000 million euros in 2021 to develop the acquired renewable electricity generation projects and has identified investment projects worth 2,500 million euros in the coming years in projects to promote renewable gases, betting especially on the renewable hydrogen and biomethane generation.

All this, without abandoning the fundamental objectives such as an industrial strategy to create value and growth for each of the businesses, as well as the ESG (environmental, social and governance) objectives. In 2020 Naturgy reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 7%, in addition to the 16% reduction in 2019. In addition, it reinforced its commitment to sustainability by promoting new social action initiatives and advancing its equality and diversity.

The company’s performance in social, environmental and good governance matters has been recognized by the main and most important indices and rankings in the world, among which are the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, FTSE4GOOD or the Carbon Disclosure Project, as well as the European Business Awards for the Environment of the European Commission.