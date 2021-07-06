100 MW Kipeto Wind Power Completed in Kenya

Pan-African developer BTE Renewables and Kenyan-owned renewable developer Craftskills, has announced that Kipeto Energy Plc has completed the Kipeto wind farm (“Kipeto”), located in Kajiado county south of Nariobi.

All of the project’s 60 wind turbines are now producing power to the national grid, making Kipeto Kenya’s second largest wind power project providing power to the equivalent of approximately 250,000 households.

Kipeto is BTE Renewables’ fifth project to reach commercial operations in the last year, now having 384MW in operations in Kenya and South Africa.

Dr. Kenneth Namunje, Chairman and Director of Kipeto Energy Plc and Director of Craftskills commented: “Today is a proud day for Kipeto and the local community of Kajiado as we enter into commercial operation after a 12-year journey. I am very grateful for the ongoing support of the community of Kajiado, which has been paramount for our success. Now we are providing clean and sustainable energy for the people of Kenya with the support of KPLC and Ketraco.”

Robert Skjodt, CEO of BTE Renewables commented: “The completion of Kipeto is a testament to the strong and spirited resilience of the Kipeto team, and the support and dedication of our engineering and construction partners Worley, China Machinery and Engineering Company and GE. Further, the completion during these challenging times required support from KPLC, Ketraco, and the community of Kajiado. As BTE Renewables, we are immensely proud of now having completed five wind and solar projects under these very challenging circumstances.”

The Kipeto project reached financial close in December of 2018, connected to the grid in January 2021 and has now reached commercial operation with all 60 wind turbines under the 20 year Power Purchase Agreement with Kenyan utility, KPLC. The project is funded by equity from Actis-backed BTE Renewables (88%) and Kenyan-owned Craftskills Limited (12%) alongside senior debt from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (“DFC”), the US Government’s development finance institution, and African Trade Insurance Agency (“ATI”) is providing an on-demand insurance product for the project. Kipeto has further partnered with USAID Power Africa in developing its Biodiversity Action Plan.