Siemens Gamesa will install wind turbines in India with 301 MW of wind power

Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a firm order to supply wind turbines for a wind farm located in Hombal, in the state of Karnataka, India, with a total capacity of 301 MW.

The company has clarified that it has received the project through one of its subsidiaries, and this order includes the supply of 87 wind turbines of the SG 3.4-145 model. In addition, its start-up is scheduled for March 2023.

Gamesa has been in the news in recent days after it was learned that the credit rating agency, Moody’s, will stop rating the energy company. Those that do maintain their contracts with it and, therefore, will continue to rate it, are the Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s agencies.

From a technical analysis point of view, Bolsamanía analyst J.M. Rodríguez recently highlighted that the title “is still in the corrective phase despite the significant increases in recent sessions.”