Enel Green Power starts the largest wind farm in South America, Lagoa dos Ventos, in Brazil

Enel invested around 3 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to around 620 million euros at the current exchange rate, in the construction of the 716 MW Lagoa dos Ventos wind farm, which is Enel Green Power’s largest wind facility in the whole of the world

Enel is investing around 360 million euros in the construction of a new 396 MW wind project, which will bring the total capacity of Lagoa dos Ventos to around 1.1 GW

The Brazilian renewable energy subsidiary of the Enel Group, Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda. (“EGPB”), has started its commercial operations of the 716 MW Lagoa dos Ventos wind farm, which is the largest wind installation currently in operation in South America and Enel Green Power’s largest wind farm in the world. The construction of the 716 MW facility, located in the municipalities of Lagoa do Barro do Piauí, Queimada Nova and Dom Inocêncio, in the state of Piauí, in northeastern Brazil, involved an investment of around 3,000 million Brazilian reais, equivalent to about 620 million euros, according to the current exchange rate.

“Lagoa dos Ventos is an unprecedented wind project and the start of its commercial operation is an important milestone for Enel Green Power around the world, especially in light of the challenges due to the global health context,” said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and Head of Enel’s Global Power Generation business line. “Lagoa dos Ventos, our largest wind farm in the world, represents an important step forward for our sustainable growth, while supporting the green recovery in Brazil, further contributing to the diversification of the country’s energy mix.”

The 716 MW Lagoa dos Ventos, which is now fully operational, is made up of 230 wind turbines and will be able to generate more than 3.3 TWh per year, avoiding the emission of more than 1.9 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Of the total installed capacity of the wind farm, 510 MW were awarded to Enel Green Power in the A-6 public tender in Brazil held in December 2017 and are backed by 20-year power supply contracts with a group of distribution companies operating in the country’s regulated market, while the production of the remaining 206 MW will be delivered to the free market for sale to retail clients, taking advantage of Enel’s integrated presence in the country.

In December 2020, Enel announced the start of construction of the new 396 MW Lagoa dos Ventos III wind project. With the new wind farm, which will require an investment of close to 360 million euros, the total capacity of Lagoa dos Ventos will reach 1.1 GW. The entire wind complex will have 302 wind turbines and will be able to generate around 5.0 TWh per year, avoiding the emission of more than 2.8 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

Given the large scale of the project, EGPB created an innovative plant design based on a high resolution wind resource assessment to optimize the energy production of Lagoa dos Ventos. In addition, EGPB used a variety of innovative tools and methods to build the project, such as proximity sensors on machinery to increase site security, drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of wind turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions. to remotely monitor and support on-site activities and plant start-up, as well as a specific tool for optimizing the wind turbine assembly schedule. These processes and tools enabled faster, more accurate and more reliable data collection, improving construction quality and facilitating communication between on-site and off-site teams. The company also implemented initiatives in line with EGP’s “Sustainable Construction Site” model, such as water saving and recycling, as well as lighting efficiency measures.

During the construction of the 716 MW Lagoa dos Ventos facility, rigorous security protocols were implemented due to the pandemic and in line with the indications provided by the health authorities, with the aim of ensuring the necessary protection to the workers involved in the construction, as well as the communities where the park is installed. The same protocols are also being implemented in the construction of the new Lagoa dos Ventos III wind farm.