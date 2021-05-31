Capital Energy signs wind energy PPAs in Spain with Statkraft

The agreements, with a term of up to 10 years, contemplate the sale of all the wind energy produced by three Capital Energy wind farms with an installed capacity of 126 megawatts (MW).

Thanks to the Power Purchase Agreements signed with Statkraft, the Spanish company continues to strengthen the financial structure of its three most mature wind power projects, which are located in Castilla y León, Asturias and Andalusia.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, has just signed its first three Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Spain with the Norwegian company Statkraft, the largest renewable energy generator of Europe.

Specifically, the agreements sealed by both companies, the first to be reached, are valid for up to 10 years and contemplate the sale to Statkraft of the electrical energy produced by three Capital Energy wind farms that add a combined installed capacity of 126 megawatts ( MW).

In total, these PPAs will involve the transaction of 1.2 terawatt hours (TWh), equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 500,000 homes per year.

According to Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy, “the signing of these agreements represents, without a doubt, an important milestone for our company, which continues to take steps to strengthen, from all points of view, its clean energy project. We are confident that the agreement signed with Statkraft is the first of many to come. “

For his part, Simon Konek, Vice President of Origination for Southern Europe at Statkraft, commented that “the signing of these renewable PPAs with Capital Energy serves to underpin, once again, the key role that private PPAs play in the face of promote the decarbonisation of the Spanish electricity sector. These PPAs also contribute to increasing and diversifying Statkraft’s portfolio of competitive renewable energy for new construction, apart from strengthening our position in the field of supplying innovative clean energy solutions to corporate and industrial clients in Spain ”.

In line with its commitment to the decarbonisation of the energy model, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that is around 38 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.5 GW they already have the network access permissions granted.

Thanks to the launch of its trading company, in the last quarter of 2020, Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from promotion, where the company has a consolidated position given its trajectory of almost 20 years, until the construction, production, storage, operation and supply.

The objective of the company, which has gone from 30 people to more than 370 in the last three years, distributed throughout 14 offices in Spain and Portugal, is to bring the 100% renewable energy that it is already producing in its own facilities.

Statkraft is a leading international hydropower company and the largest renewable energy generator in Europe. The group produces energy of hydroelectric, wind and solar origin, as well as through gas combined cycle plants, supplying both electricity and gas to end customers. With 4,500 employees in 17 countries, Statkraft is a global player in the energy markets.