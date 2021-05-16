The wind breaks in one day all the brands of wind energy production of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura

The favorable wind weather conditions in recent days and the recent installation of two new wind farms in Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario have made the Lanzarote-Fuerteventura system, interconnected for more than 30 years, surpassed yesterday , May 13, 2021, all the maximum wind and renewable energy production, according to data from the Electricity Control Center of Red Eléctrica de España (REE) in the Canary Islands, in charge of the real-time operation of electricity in the archipelago .

Thus, wind power generated a total of 957.98 MWh of electricity all day yesterday in the Lanzarote-Fuerteventura system, 7.7% more than in the previous brand, registered on July 30, 2019. This contributed that also yesterday was the day with the highest production of all renewables that, with 1,056.74 MWh, reached a new historical maximum, increasing by 8.6% the previous mark, on August 12, 2019. During yesterday , a third of the electricity demand of both islands was covered with green energy.

The wind from Lanzarote and Fuerteventura also allowed the wind to reach its maximum instantaneous production at 11.33 hours, at which time it recorded 55 MW. Three minutes earlier, renewable technologies reached their highest share of the mix of the two islands with the production of 4 out of every 10 MWh.

The hour of greatest wind production was between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., where 49.04 MWh were recorded, although it was at 11 p.m. when the highest participation of this technology in hourly generation was reached, covering 33, 9% of the demand for electricity and it was at 11:45 p.m. the moment in which wind power reached the highest share of demand coverage, 38.2%.

“The renewable potential of the Canary archipelago is undeniable,” indicates Eduardo Prieto, director of Operation in the Canary Islands of Red Eléctrica de España, and as new wind and solar farms come into operation, the contingent of green production will increase whenever the conditions of the electrical system so allow it and the infrastructures foreseen in the planning are developed ”.

Gran Canaria does not want to be left behind

Also on the island of Gran Canaria, the wind has exceeded its records this week: on May 12 at 12:53 p.m., the island’s wind power produced 178.90 MW and a few minutes later, at 1:20 p.m., all renewables It reached the level of 203.44 MW with which it covered almost half of the island’s demand (46.9%), with a strong boost from wind power, whose participation at that time was 41.1% .

Since the beginning of the year, wind and renewable energy in Gran Canaria have beaten their maximum instantaneous and hourly production on more than five occasions each, mainly due to favorable weather conditions and the expansion of the wind generation park with the installation of new power on the island.

In the last five years, the Canary Islands electricity generation park has added nearly 300 new MW of renewable power, which currently has more than 20% of green installed power in the archipelago, with wind power being the renewable technology with the greatest presence in the Islands.