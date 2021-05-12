EDP Renewables and Vestas receive over 120 applications for the ‘Keep it local’ program

24 best participants in the project will receive a scholarship for the Wind Farm Maintenance Engineer course offered by the AEE (Spanish Wind Power Association).



The companies have received 127 applications to take part in the program.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a world leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the most important wind power producers in the world, and Vestas, a leading company in the manufacture, sale, installation and maintenance of wind turbines, have received a total of 127 applications to take part in the ‘Keep it Local’ program, aimed at encouraging employment in rural areas. With the backing of both companies, the project will give the 24 successful candidates the opportunity to receive a scholarship for the wind farm maintenance engineer course offered by the Spanish Wind Power Association (AEE).



By territories, 89 of the prospective candidates came from Andalusia (70%), 11 from Galicia (8.65%), 8 (6.29%) from Castilla y León, and 8 (6.29%) from Asturias. Applications have also been received from Castilla La Mancha, the Basque Country and Cantabria.



The winners will enjoy free enrollment on the AEE course, divided into 10 modules with 174 hours of theory-based and practical training, and may also be included in EDPR’s and Vestas’ recruitment processes. They will also round off their training with the basic occupational health and safety certificate and the GWO certificate for working at heights and first aid.



‘Keep it Local’ aims above all to contribute to youth training and help create employment in the wind sector as a way to combat rural depopulation. All applications received prior to the April 26th deadline will be considered by a jury made up of representatives from EDPR and Vestas, who are selecting the winners of the scholarship in accordance with the entry criteria.