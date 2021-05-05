Wind power, responsible for a fifth of the electricity generated in April in Spain

46.2% of the monthly generation was of renewable origin between wind energy, hydroelectric, concentrated solar power and photovoltaic, and 68.1% was produced from technologies that do not emit equivalent CO2. Wind energy, responsible for 20.8% of the electricity produced in April, has increased its production by 12.3% compared to the same month in 2020. The demand for electrical energy increased by 17.4% in the Balearic Islands and by 13, 9% in the Canary Islands compared to April 2020.

The national electricity demand for this month is estimated at 19,973 GWh, 17.1% higher than that registered in April 2020, the first full month within the state of alarm. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure is 16.3% higher than in April of the previous year.

Evolution of demand in Spain

Compared with a period prior to the pandemic (April 2019) and corrected for the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for national electricity decreased by 3.7%.

In the first four months of 2021, demand is estimated at 85,760 GWh, 3.6% more than in 2020. Once again, once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand is 2.8% higher than the one registered in the same period of the previous year.

In April, and according to data estimated to date, generation from renewable energy sources represented 46.2% of the mix. During this month, 11.1% more green GWh were produced than in the same period of 2020.

With the information available today, the generation of wind power for the month of April reached 4,151 GWh, a figure 12.3% higher than that registered in the same month last year, and accounted for 20.8% of production , being the second technology of the national generation mix, only behind nuclear (21.1%) and followed by combined cycle (17.2%).

During this month, solar photovoltaic generated 1,634 GWh (8.2% of the total) and solar thermal 273 GWh (1.4%), 42.3% and 31.9% more than in the same month of previous year, respectively.

These data have favored that in the month of April, 68.1% of electricity production came from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent (greenhouse gases).

National generation mix in April and 2021

The demand for electricity grows 17.2% in the peninsular electricity system

In the peninsular electricity system, the demand for this month is estimated at 18,940 GWh, 17.2% higher than that registered in April 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the demand is 16, 3% higher than the same month of the previous year.

Compared with a period prior to the pandemic (April 2019) and corrected for the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for electricity on the peninsula decreased by 3.1%.

From January to April 2021, the demand for electricity in the Peninsula is estimated at 81,523 GWh, 4% more than in 2020. In this case, once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand is 3, 2% higher than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

During the month of April and according to data estimated to date, 47.9% of the peninsular generation was of renewable origin and 70.8% came from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent. For its part, wind power registered 4,096 GWh, 12.5% ??more than the production of April last year, and it is the second technology in the generation mix, with a 21.5% share.

The demand for electricity increased 17.4% in the Balearic Islands and 13.9% in the Canary Islands in April

In the Balearic Islands, the demand for electricity this month is estimated at 377,746 MWh, 17.4% higher than that registered in April 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the demand increases by 13.6% compared to April 2020.

Compared with a period prior to the pandemic (April 2019) and corrected for the effects of labor and temperatures, the demand for Balearic electricity decreased by 17.1%.

In the first four months of 2021, Balearic demand is estimated in gross terms at 1,620,160 MWh, 2.2% more than in the same period of 2020.

The combined cycle, with 79.7% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the first source of electricity generation in the archipelago in April, the month in which renewable energy and that does not emit CO2 equivalent generated in the Balearic community represents 7, 6% of the total.

In addition, during this month, the electrical energy from the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca covered 29.4% of the Balearic electricity demand.

For its part, in the Canary archipelago the demand for electricity is estimated at 624,641 MWh, 13.9% higher than that registered in April of last year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure drops 13.8% compared to the same month last year.

Comparing it with a period prior to the pandemic, the month of April 2019, and after correcting the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for Canarian electricity decreased by 10.9%.

In the first four months of 2021, Canarian demand is estimated in gross terms at 2,486,262 MWh, 7.7% less than in the same period of the previous year.

In the Canary Islands, also the combined cycle, with 51.3% of the total, was the first source of electricity generation in April.