Five ACP members listed among the world’s 100 most influential companies

The hard work of ACP’s member companies is literally changing the world as we combat the climate crisis and build a 21st century clean energy economy. Their projects are shifting the ways we power our lives and deploying the technologies of the future. And people are taking notice—five ACP members were just featured on the inaugural TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential companies. Congratulations to NextEra, Equinor, Ørsted, bp, and Google for making this prestigious list of innovators, leaders, and disruptors driving the country’s energy transition forward.

Equinor was named a TIME 100 Companies “Leader” for showing a possible path forward for energy companies weighing options amid a global push toward clean energy, including its efforts in offshore wind.

bp made the list in the “Titan” category for its commitment to changing course and zeroing out its carbon footprint.

Ørsted, the world’s leading offshore wind operator, was named to the “Innovator” category for its efforts in pioneering the global transition away from fossil fuels to renewable-energy sources like offshore wind.

Named as a “Disruptor,” NextEra Energy was included for its efforts in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Google, a top corporate purchaser of renewable energy, was included in the “Titan” category for the impact the company is making around the world.

These five companies seized the spotlight this time, but similar stories abound throughout ACP’s membership as we build a future powered by affordable, reliable, clean energy.

Greg AlvarezDeputy Director, Communications