Statkraft plans first wind farm in Germany

Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, is planning to develop and construct its first own wind farm in Germany. Up to six wind turbines with a total capacity of up to 36 megawatts are to be installed in the Wesertal valley in northern Hesse by 2025.

The concession agreement for the use of the approximately 67-hectare forest area in Bramwald in northern Hesse was concluded with the state of Hesse on January 1, 2021. Statkraft already started wind measurements at the beginning of April, which are planned for at least twelve months. The first results of the species protection surveys are expected to be available at the end of this year, and then presented next year. Commissioning of the Oedelsheim wind farm is planned for 2025. The turbines are then expected to supply around 20,000 households with wind power each year and save around 54,000 tons of CO2.

“With the Oedelsheim wind farm, we are creating the basis for our market entry in Germany,” says Claus Urbanke, Head of Wind & Solar in Germany. “The project is an important step in achieving our Group strategy of developing 8,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy worldwide by 2025.”

In addition to Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland the Norwegian state-owned company is currently expanding its project development business in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. The Oedelsheim wind farm is the first project in Germany.

Participation opportunities for citizens and communities

Statkraft will offer residents of the Wesertal and Uslar communities the opportunity to participate financially in the wind farm with a citizen wind turbine and an additional subordinated loan. Statkraft will also offer the municipalities the maximum amount of 0.2 cents for each kilowatt hour generated, which has been permitted under the EEG since January 2021. This additional revenue for the municipalities can add up to around 160,000 euros per year.

Double the forest area

To keep the impact as low as possible, Statkraft is planning the wind turbines largely on damaged and tree-free areas. In addition, the company is committed to compensating for the loss of forest areas by a factor of two through reforestation and forest development.

Early information and dialog with citizens

Statkraft attaches great importance to informing and involving citizens at a very early stage. Thus, the first digital citizen information event will take place about 3 months after the signing of the utilization contract with the state of Hesse. Another on-site event is planned for later this year. Annual follow-up events are firmly planned.