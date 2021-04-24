American Clean Power Association Applauds Biden Administration on Successful Leaders Summit on Climate

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following statement at the close of U.S. Climate Action Week and the Biden administration’s successful Leaders Summit on Climate.

“This has been a groundbreaking summit for climate action, shining a light on the growing global marketplace for clean energy. The Summit showcased a powerful global demand signal for clean energy. The American clean power industry congratulates the Administration for restoring American global leadership on the road to Glasgow and COP 26. But the hardest work begins now, and it begins at home. Ambitious commitments demand even more ambitious actions to drive progress. Our industry has rolled up our sleeves ready to move the country forward towards a more sustainable energy future, harnessing American ingenuity, investment, and innovation to deliver economic and jobs benefits to communities nationwide.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO