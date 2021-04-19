Hidrostank deploys innovative solutions at Saudi wind farm

Hidrostank, a leading Spanish company supplying building materials for civil works, said it had recently delivered innovative modular pullboxes for the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, a first-of-its kind facility in Saudi Arabia.

A specialist in providing innovative solutions to boost the performance of construction, Hidrostank said on completion, Dumat Al Jandal is set to become the largest in the Middle East. The Spanish group said it had achieved a key construction milestone with the arrival of 20 wind turbines at the port of Duba. The 400 MW wind power project is being developed by a consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar.

Construction began last August on the project and commercial operations are due in the first quarter of 2022. Hidrostank said it has been working closely with the technicians of the awarded EPC to define the best solution for the electrical, telecommunication & CCTV ducting access chambers. The Dumat Al Jandal wind farm will supply electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Saudi Power Procurement Company. For several years, Hidrostank has been collaborating in the execution of photovoltaic, thermosolar and wind power plants, where the advantages of its cable pits (easy transport, handling and installation, combined with their high resistance) make it possible to meet, and in some cases shorten, the demanding execution deadlines.