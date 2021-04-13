Nordex supplies the VSB Group with wind turbines for a total of 42 MW of wind power to Poland

In March, the Nordex Group received an order from the VSB Group to supply turbines in the 3MW class in Poland. The project developer has ordered 11 turbines for a wind cluster in Poland totalling about 42 MW of installed capacity. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

The turbine type and the project name are undisclosed as per customer request.

In autumn 2022, the Nordex Group will supply and install the turbines. The commissioning is planned to start end of the same year.

“Following projects in Germany and Finland, we are now also pleased to equip Polish wind farms of the VSB Group with our turbine technology and thus contribute to accelerating the energy transition in Poland,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines for projects over 700 MW in Poland, of which more than 240 MW are currently under construction.

“It was a pleasure to work with Nordex on this important milestone for our first 100% own developed Polish project. We are looking forward to the start of construction work and the turbine delivery next year,” added Hubert Kowalski, Managing Director of VSB Energie Odnawialne Polska sp. z o.o.

VSB, headquartered in Dresden, is one of the leading full-service providers in the field of renewable energies. Its core business is national and international project development for wind farms and photovoltaic parks, their operational management and maintenance as well as the operation of its own parks. In addition, VSB supports clients from industry and commerce in matters of energy production and efficiency. Since 1996, VSB has commissioned more than 700 wind energy and photovoltaic plants with a combined installed capacity of approximately 1.1 GW and an investment volume of €1.7 billion. VSB also provides services for around 1.4 GW worth of installed plants. With its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 300 people at 23 locations.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.