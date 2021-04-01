Vestas receives orders for wind turbines for wind power in Finland, Spain, Japan, Greece, Turkey and the US.

Rokas Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola Renewables, has placed an order for 102 MW for three wind projects in Greece. The order includes the supply and installation of twenty V150-4.2MW wind turbines for the Askio II and Askio III wind farms, as well as three EnVentus V162-6.0MW wind turbines for the Rokani wind farm. All three projects were awarded in the Greek renewable energy auctions held in July 2020. Vestas will service the Askio II and Askio III projects over a 5-year window and the Rokani project under a 10-year service contract. Turbine delivery for the three projects is scheduled for the first half of 2022, while commissioning is scheduled for the second half of the same year.

Vestas will supply EnVentus wind turbines to the Keso and Kaukanen wind projects in the North Ostrobothnia region of Finland, both developed by Puhuri Oy. The two orders will cover a total volume of 90 MW. Keso will see seven EnVentus V162-6-0MW turbines installed in Haapavesi municipality and eight EnVentus V162-6.0MW turbines will power the Kaukanen wind farm, which will be located in Kannus municipality.

The wind turbines will be serviced under a 25-year service contract. Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the third quarter of 2022, and commissioning of both projects is expected to be completed by the end of the following quarter.

Vestas has also secured a 42MW order with Toko Electrical Construction for the Miyagi Kami wind farm in Miyagi prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, the wind project will be built by Toko Electrical Construction and will feature ten V117-4.0MW wind turbines in 4.2MW operating mode with 94-meter towers. Vestas will service the wind turbines under a 20-year service contract. Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition, Vestas has received an order for 66MW for a wind project in Turkey. The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V162-6.0MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year service contract. The project and the client are not disclosed.

Vestas also received an order for 77MW to repower the Pocahontas Prairie wind project in Iowa, USA, owned by MidAmerican Energy. With this order, and including previously purchased 2MW platform components, Vestas will once again power the site’s existing Gamesa G90-2.0MW wind turbines with 24 V110-2.0MW and 16 V110-2.2MW turbines, for total project capacity. of 83MW. The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year service contract. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additionally, Vestas has received a 55MW order for an undisclosed wind project in the US comprised of 24 V120-2.2MW and 4 V110-2.0MW wind turbines, including previously purchased PTC components. The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year service contract. Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.