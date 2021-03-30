American Clean Power Association Announces First Board of Directors

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced its first Board of Directors, who together demonstrate the immense reach of the clean power industries across the U.S. economy. Board appointments were initiated at ACP’s first Board meeting on March 26 and run through Q1 2022.
“American Clean Power is uniting the efforts of U.S. wind, solar, storage, and transmission into a cohesive voice to create American jobs, invest in American communities, and innovate a better American energy system. Our Board reflects these shared priorities as we collectively grow renewable energy as the dominant electricity source in the nation.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO
“The clean power industry is a driving force for major new infrastructure and the resulting economic opportunity that it brings to our communities, as well as an improved quality of life for American families through large-scale carbon emissions reductions in the electricity sector. The American Clean Power Association is committed to transforming the U.S. power grid to a low-cost,?reliable,?and renewable power system.” – ACP Board Chair and Invenergy President and COO Jim Murphy
The ACP Board of Directors Officers are:
- Chair: Jim Murphy | President & COO, Invenergy
- Chair-elect: Craig Cornelius | CEO, Clearway Energy Group
- Secretary: Sheldon Kimber | CEO & Founder, Intersect Power
- Treasurer: Susan Nickey | EVP & Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong
More information on each Board member can be found at cleanpower.org/board/:
AEP Energy: Greg Hall – President, AEP Energy Partners, Renewables, Energy
AES Clean Energy: Leonardo Moreno – President
Algonquin Power: Jeff Norman – Chief Development Officer
Apex Clean Energy: Mark Goodwin – President and CEO
Avangrid Renewables, LLC: Alejandro de Hoz – President and CEO
BayWa r.e.: Jam Attari – CEO, BayWa r.e. Solar Projects
Berkshire Hathaway Energy: Pat Reiten – SVP, Public Policy
Blattner Energy: Jason Widman – VP, Wind Energy
bp Wind Energy: Al Vickers – CEO
Clearway Energy Group: Craig Cornelius – CEO
Cypress Creek Renewables: Sarah Slusser – CEO
Dominion Energy: Mark Mitchell – SVP of Project Construction
Duke Energy Corporate: Chris Fallon – President of Duke Energy Renewables
EDF Renewables: Tristan Grimbert – President and CEO
EDP Renewables North America: Miguel Prado – CEO
Enbridge Inc.: Matthew Akman – SVP of Corporate Strategy and Power
Enel Green Power: Georgios Papadimitriou – Head of North America
ENGIE North America: Laura Beane – Chief Renewables Officer
Equinor: Siri Kindem – President, U.S. Wind
GE Renewable Energy: JC Sandberg – Managing Director & Executive Counsel
Hannon Armstrong: Susan Nickey – EVP and Chief Client Officer
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC: JP Roehm – CEO and President
Intersect Power: Sheldon Kimber – CEO and Founder
Invenergy: Jim Murphy – President and COO
Leeward Renewable Energy: Jason Allen – CEO and President
Mortensen: Tim Maag – VP and General Manager, Wind Energy
NextEra Energy: John Ketchum – President and CEO
Ørsted: Declan Flanagan – EVP and CEO Onshore
Pattern Energy: Mike Garland – CEO
Recurrent Energy: Michael Arndt – General Manager and President
RWE Renewables: Silvia Ortin – COO Wind Onshore and Solar Photovoltaics Americas
Savion LLC: Rob Freeman – Senior Advisor and Board Member
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: Shannon Sturgil – CEO, Onshore N.A.
Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions: James Cotter – General Manager Offshore Wind Americas
Southern Power: John Pemberton – SVP, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
TPI Composites: Bill Siwek – CEO and President
Vestas North America: Eduardo Medina – President
Wanzek Construction: Matt Tetrault – VP of Wind Construction and Services
Xcel Energy: Brian Van Abel – EVP and CFO