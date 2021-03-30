American Clean Power Association Announces First Board of Directors

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced its first Board of Directors, who together demonstrate the immense reach of the clean power industries across the U.S. economy. Board appointments were initiated at ACP’s first Board meeting on March 26 and run through Q1 2022.

“American Clean Power is uniting the efforts of U.S. wind, solar, storage, and transmission into a cohesive voice to create American jobs, invest in American communities, and innovate a better American energy system. Our Board reflects these shared priorities as we collectively grow renewable energy as the dominant electricity source in the nation.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO

“The clean power industry is a driving force for major new infrastructure and the resulting economic opportunity that it brings to our communities, as well as an improved quality of life for American families through large-scale carbon emissions reductions in the electricity sector. The American Clean Power Association is committed to transforming the U.S. power grid to a low-cost,?reliable,?and renewable power system.” – ACP Board Chair and Invenergy President and COO Jim Murphy

The ACP Board of Directors Officers are:

Chair: Jim Murphy | President & COO, Invenergy

Chair-elect: Craig Cornelius | CEO, Clearway Energy Group

Secretary: Sheldon Kimber | CEO & Founder, Intersect Power

Treasurer: Susan Nickey | EVP & Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

More information on each Board member can be found at cleanpower.org/board/:

AEP Energy: Greg Hall – President, AEP Energy Partners, Renewables, Energy

AES Clean Energy: Leonardo Moreno – President

Algonquin Power: Jeff Norman – Chief Development Officer

Apex Clean Energy: Mark Goodwin – President and CEO

Avangrid Renewables, LLC: Alejandro de Hoz – President and CEO

BayWa r.e.: Jam Attari – CEO, BayWa r.e. Solar Projects

Berkshire Hathaway Energy: Pat Reiten – SVP, Public Policy

Blattner Energy: Jason Widman – VP, Wind Energy

bp Wind Energy: Al Vickers – CEO

Clearway Energy Group: Craig Cornelius – CEO

Cypress Creek Renewables: Sarah Slusser – CEO

Dominion Energy: Mark Mitchell – SVP of Project Construction

Duke Energy Corporate: Chris Fallon – President of Duke Energy Renewables

EDF Renewables: Tristan Grimbert – President and CEO

EDP Renewables North America: Miguel Prado – CEO

Enbridge Inc.: Matthew Akman – SVP of Corporate Strategy and Power

Enel Green Power: Georgios Papadimitriou – Head of North America

ENGIE North America: Laura Beane – Chief Renewables Officer

Equinor: Siri Kindem – President, U.S. Wind

GE Renewable Energy: JC Sandberg – Managing Director & Executive Counsel

Hannon Armstrong: Susan Nickey – EVP and Chief Client Officer

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC: JP Roehm – CEO and President

Intersect Power: Sheldon Kimber – CEO and Founder

Invenergy: Jim Murphy – President and COO

Leeward Renewable Energy: Jason Allen – CEO and President

Mortensen: Tim Maag – VP and General Manager, Wind Energy

NextEra Energy: John Ketchum – President and CEO

Ørsted: Declan Flanagan – EVP and CEO Onshore

Pattern Energy: Mike Garland – CEO

Recurrent Energy: Michael Arndt – General Manager and President

RWE Renewables: Silvia Ortin – COO Wind Onshore and Solar Photovoltaics Americas

Savion LLC: Rob Freeman – Senior Advisor and Board Member

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: Shannon Sturgil – CEO, Onshore N.A.

Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions: James Cotter – General Manager Offshore Wind Americas

Southern Power: John Pemberton – SVP, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel

TPI Composites: Bill Siwek – CEO and President

Vestas North America: Eduardo Medina – President

Wanzek Construction: Matt Tetrault – VP of Wind Construction and Services

Xcel Energy: Brian Van Abel – EVP and CFO