Nordex Moves Closer to Sustainability Goals

While headlines mainly centered on the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, combating climate change remained one of the biggest challenges of the era and was the continual focus of our efforts at the Nordex Group.

As a manufacturer of innovative wind turbines that enable highly efficient, environmentally friendly electricity generation, sustainability is at the very core of our business model. As every year, the simultaneous publication of our Sustainability Report and Annual Report forms an important milestone in our sustainability reporting. The Sustainability Report contains detailed information on our economic, environmental and social engagement. It includes the separate Non-financial Group Report, through which we fulfil our legal obligations, and which was audited by the auditing firm PwC.

In line with the Sustainability Strategy 2019 to 2021, we report in detail on current developments in our five predefined fields of action, and on our progress in 2020 towards achieving our goals. Under our sustainability slogan ‘Use wind intelligently – live sustainability’ we are continuing our journey towards ever more efficient and sustainable electricity generation, and are working to anchor sustainability in all Nordex business areas.

We report on the biggest positive developments in 2020 – for example, the reduction in the rate of occupational accidents and in the cost of energy (COE), as well as the high level of customer satisfaction. Furthermore, in the report we present the results of our comprehensive analysis of the entire Nordex Group’s Corporate Carbon Footprint. Our environmental impact mitigation initiatives were also recognized by leading sustainability ratings in the reporting year, with Nordex awarded ‘Prime’ status by ISS ESG again. Furthermore, Nordex supported numerous local education initiatives in Brazil, Pakistan and other locations in 2020.