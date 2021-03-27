American Clean Power Association Statement on Massachusetts Governor Baker Signing Important Climate Legislation

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following statement?after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed Next Generation Climate Policy Roadmap legislation into law.

“Today, the Bay State continued to lead towards a clean energy future with Governor Baker’s signature on the Next Generation Climate Policy Roadmap legislation. This important legislative achievement is a testament to the vision and tenacity of Gov. Baker and clean energy champions in the legislature. This bipartisan accomplishment will ensure that the Commonwealth remains a regional leader in the transition to a cleaner and more prosperous energy future. American Clean Power applauds the Governor and the bipartisan supporters in the state legislature for continuing their hard work to harness the jobs and investments associated with zero-carbon electricity for Massachusetts. The law passed today commits the state to the development of an additional 2,400 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind energy, positioning the state to take advantage of a growing portion of the 83,000 jobs and $57 billion in economic investment that offshore wind is poised to deliver to the East Coast this decade. The bill also raises the state’s commitment to land-based wind and solar development, bringing major environmental and economic benefits from those resources as well. Massachusetts continues to lead and inspire with this major new clean energy step forward.” – Andrew Gohn, ACP Director of Eastern State Affairs