Safeguarding the clean energy workforce: What to know about vaccines

The clean energy workforce has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, ensuring a steady supply of clean, low-cost power for homes and businesses. Now that vaccines for COVID-19 are available, it’s important that clean energy workers continue to practice good safety in the workplace. To lend a hand, ACP has compiled the following information on the COVID-19 vaccine. ACP is providing resources to educate the clean power industry employers, workers, and their communities that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Materials for Employers

Worker Safety and Health Programs – COVID-19

Additional Resources

This state and local policy database provides the latest information on state and county COVID-19 response efforts, including restrictions, reopening plans and vaccine distribution.

The CDC has a helpful communications page with guidance documents, videos, print resources, and more.

Stay safe. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash hands often.

Author:

Michele MihelicSr. Director, Asset Management and Standard Development