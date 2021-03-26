Evwind, News Menu, Other renewables, Wind Energy, wind energy

Safeguarding the clean energy workforce: What to know about vaccines

The clean energy workforce has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, ensuring a steady supply of clean, low-cost power for homes and businesses. Now that vaccines for COVID-19 are available, it’s important that clean energy workers continue to practice good safety in the workplace. To lend a hand, ACP has compiled the following information on the COVID-19 vaccine. ACP is providing resources to educate the clean power industry employers, workers, and their communities that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Materials for Employers

Worker Safety and Health Programs – COVID-19

  • ACP EHS Guidance for Pandemic: COVID-19.
  • OSHA has guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,  including practice social distancing and wearing face coverings.
  • The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched a National Emphasis Program (NEP) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on March 12, 2021 in response to a January 21, 2021 Executive Order from President Biden. This directive describes the policies and procedures for implementation of an NEP for employees in high-hazard industries are protected from the hazard of contracting COVID-19. While the primary target of the NEP is for high-hazard industries, OSHA includes a list of establishments considered secondary target industries.
  • The CDC has recommendations on how to select face coverings. CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. Effective February 2, 2021, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Additional Resources

Stay safe. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash hands often.

Author:

Michele MihelicSr. Director, Asset Management and Standard Development