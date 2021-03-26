Safeguarding the clean energy workforce: What to know about vaccines

The clean energy workforce has been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, ensuring a steady supply of clean, low-cost power for homes and businesses. Now that vaccines for COVID-19 are available, it’s important that clean energy workers continue to practice good safety in the workplace. To lend a hand, ACP has compiled the following information on the COVID-19 vaccine. ACP is providing resources to educate the clean power industry employers, workers, and their communities that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has an FAQ about COVID-19 Vaccination and information on the COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized and then recommended for use in the United States.
- The CDC has public health recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals, including that fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine answers your questions on vaccine safety.
- Get vaccine answers – Ad Council.
- Vaccine Location and Vaccine finder.
Materials for Employers
- COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet
- CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheets
- Essential Worker ToolKit
- Social Media ToolKit
- Institute for Public Relations COVID-19 Vaccine Communications Center
Worker Safety and Health Programs – COVID-19
- ACP EHS Guidance for Pandemic: COVID-19.
- OSHA has guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, including practice social distancing and wearing face coverings.
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched a National Emphasis Program (NEP) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on March 12, 2021 in response to a January 21, 2021 Executive Order from President Biden. This directive describes the policies and procedures for implementation of an NEP for employees in high-hazard industries are protected from the hazard of contracting COVID-19. While the primary target of the NEP is for high-hazard industries, OSHA includes a list of establishments considered secondary target industries.
- The CDC has recommendations on how to select face coverings. CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. Effective February 2, 2021, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
Additional Resources
- This state and local policy database provides the latest information on state and county COVID-19 response efforts, including restrictions, reopening plans and vaccine distribution.
- The CDC has a helpful communications page with guidance documents, videos, print resources, and more.
Stay safe. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash hands often.
Author:
Michele MihelicSr. Director, Asset Management and Standard Development