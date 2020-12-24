Construction of Rattlesnake Flat wind farm complete

A virtual ribbon cutting ceremony took place to mark the completion of the 160 MW Rattlesnake Flat Wind Farm.

Construction of the 57 wind turbines connected to Avista Utilities’ transmission grid as part of a 20-year purchase power agreement between Clearway Energy Group and Avista began in April.

Adams County Commissioner John Marshall, Adams County Development Council Chairman David Baumann and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy CEO were joined at the virtual ribbon-cutting by Gov. Jay Inslee and Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz.

“Adams County is thrilled that this wind farm is completed and delivering clean renewable energy to area residents,” Marshall said. “After years of research, planning, and cooperation, Clearway and its partners have delivered a job-creating project that’s helping to diversify our local economy and bolster the resilience of our communities.”

Clearway CEO Craig Cornelius said this was the company’s first wind project in the state, calling it a contribution to achieving “100% carbon-free electricity by 2045” and “the Evergreen State’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change.”

“It is clear that climate change poses an existential threat to all of us, and projects like this one show we can rise to the challenge,” Inslee said.

Because the project is partially on public land, revenues generated from Clearway’s lease will directly fund local government services and school construction, Franz added.

Construction of the wind farm, led by Blattner Energy Group, created approximately 250 jobs, with 10 jobs to be sustained to operate and maintain the wind farm moving forward, a Clearway Energy Group spokesman said.

The project is expected to contribute an annual average of $700,000 annually in property tax revenue for the next 30 years.

Katie Teachout is the editor of the Ritzville/Adams County Journal, a Free Press Publishing publication.

Author Bio

Katie Teachout, Editor

Katie Teachout is the editor of The Ritzville Adams County Journal. Previously, she worked as a reporter at The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, the Oroville Gazette-Tribune, Northern Kittitas County Tribune and the Methow Valley News. She is a graduate of Western Washington University.